Vijayawada: APNGOs seek insurance cover for scribes

Vijayawada: The insurance cover should be extended to the journalists, who have been extending their services in the time of Covid-19 outbreak along with the medical professionals, the police and the sanitation staff, president of APNGOs Association Chandrasekhar Reddy demanded here on Friday.

The NGOs Association members Vemuri Prasad, Swamy, Vidyasagar also joined him to distribute essential commodities to the municipal sanitation staff and the journalists at the NGOs Home here.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Chandrasekhar Reddy stated that the NGOs had been in the forefront to help whenever natural calamities occurred. He said that the NGOs had donated one-day salary of Rs 100 crore towards the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. Chandrasekhar Reddy said though lockdown has been causing problems, nothing is greater than life.