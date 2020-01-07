Vijayawada: Attack on JNU students, professors draws flak

Vijayawada: Strongly condemning the attack on the students and professors of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) at Delhi, the Forum for Protection of Secularism, Constitution staged a dharna at the Dharna Chowk here on Monday.



CPM state executive member Ch Babu Rao addressing the activists recalled that the JNU students had been peacefully protesting for the last 65 days demanding solution to their problems, including reduction in hostel fees, withdrawal of hostel manual.

Instead of any assurance to the students by the Union human resources ministry and the university administration, a committee was formed just for the sake of it. The students continued their agitation since there is no solution to their problems, he added.

The CPM leader alleged that around 80 RSS and ABVP activists entered the premises with sticks and axes like goons and attacked the students and professors indiscriminately. He deplored the inaction of the government in arresting the accused even 30 hours after the incident, giving scope various doubts.

Babu Rao demanded better medical facilities to the students and professors who were injured in the attack.

Sk Ayesha, MB Somaiah, Sk Matheen, Sk Asha, K Saroja, G Jhansi, Gade Adilakshmi, Palavelli, Kanakadurga and others participated in the protest.