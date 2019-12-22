Vijayawada: Awareness programme on women safety held at IIIT-Nuzvid

Vijayawada: An awareness programme was organised on 'Women safety and self defense' by You Matter organisation at IIIT-Nuzvid campus on Sunday. The chief guest of the programme was Nuzvid Circle Inspector P Ramchandra Rao.

Addressing the students, he said that awareness on the safety and self-defence techniques is essential these days and explained how females should take precautions and how to deal with strangers during an incident. He also clarified the doubts of the students during the awareness programme.

Later P Keerthi of Shakti Team shared a few situations with students and explained how to deal those situations when they encounter. She said that girls should be bold to face any situation wisely and come out of that dangerous situation and inform the police.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Nagabushanam, dean, student welfare U Pavani, PRO Suresh and students were present.