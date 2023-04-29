Vijayawada: Bishops exhorted to behave exemplarily

Vijayawada (NTR district) : Andhra Pradesh Bishops Council chairman Dr Elamanchili Praveen exhorted the Bishops to behave exemplarily emulating Jesus Christ in their word and deed. He addressed the special meeting of the general body of the Andhra Pradesh Bishops Council here on Friday.

Dr Praveen handed over appointment letters to the president and secretary of the Bishop Councils of 26 districts in the meeting.

Andhra Pradesh Bishop Council honorary president Bishop Ratna Kumar, president Bishop Balaraju, general secretary Bishop Vanala David Raju, treasurer Bishop Victor Paul, joint secretary Bishop Ch Moses, Bishop Navin Kumar, Bishop George Popup, Bishop Sudarsan Rao, Bishop Varla Adam and others attended the meeting.