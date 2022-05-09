Vijayawada: BJP demands SIT probe into death of pharmacy student

Vijayawada: BJP State general secretary S Vishnuvardhan Reddy on Monday submitted a representation to DGP K Rajendranath Reddy urging the police to take stern action against those responsible for the death of B Pharmacy student Tejaswini in Gorantla mandal in Sathya Sai district.The BJP leader also demanded that police protection should be provided to the family of the pharmacy student, who was found dead and hanging at a shed in the village.

Later, briefing the media Vishnuvardhan Reddy alleged that the law and order has gone out of control in the State. He expressed concern over rise in crimes against women in the State.

He said the government was paying compensation of Rs 5 lakh or Rs 10 lakh to each of the victims of violence and not taking action against the culprits. He told the media that he demanded for a SIT probe into the suspicious death case of the student in Satyasai district.

BJP leaders Shaik Baji, Ch Ravindra Reddy and Sudhakar Yadav accompanied Vishnuvardhan Reddy. Tejaswini was found dead on May 4 at a shed which belonged to her boyfriend Sadiq. The family members of the victim have alleged that her boyfriend was responsible for the death of Tejaswini.

On the other hand, Dharmavaram DSP Ramakanth told the media on Monday that Sadiq had cheated the victim Tejaswini in the name of marriage. He said the police booked a case under Section-420 for cheating and Section-376 for rape. The DSP said the accused was responsible for the suicide of the student Tejaswini and he was arrested and sent to remand on Monday.