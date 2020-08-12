Vijayawada: BJP should develop as an alternative says Ram Madhav

Vijayawada: The BJP should transform into an alternative political force in the state, said BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav while attending the swearing-in ceremony of Somu Veerraju as the president of the state unit of the party here on Tuesday.

He exhorted the party cadres to come out of acting as the junior partner in the state politics and become a constructive opposition party with friendly criticism.

Ram Madhav, expressing concern over lack of a strong opposition in the state, gave a direction to the party cadres to form a formidable force in the next four years. "If everyone worked hard it is not impossible to assume power in the state in 2024," he said.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi might continue as prime minister for the next one-and-a-half decade but that was not enough for the state BJP. The state cadres should catch hold of the opportunity to become a force to reckon with," he said.

Making it clear that it was not an easy path, he said that the party cadres need not look at Delhi for directions.

He said that the Centre had directed the state government after bifurcation to build the capital city and agreed to the proposal to build it at Amaravati by providing funds. "Now the state government puts forward the proposal to build three capital cities in which too the Centre has no say."

However, the BJP fought against the corruption in Amaravati and would continue its fight if corruption takes place in case of three capitals also, he said appealing to the party cadres to fight for justice to the Amaravati farmers.

Speaking on the occasion, newly-appointed state president Somu Veerraju said that a political system with nationalistic outlook was needed in the state. "BJP aims at providing good administration and development," he said.

BJP leader Ch Adinarayana Reddy said that AP BJP was against three capitals proposals.