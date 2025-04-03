Vijayawada brand title contest

Vijayawada: NTR district collector G Lakshmisha has appealed to the denizens to suggest a brand title to increase the brand image of Vijayawada city. He said Vijayawada city is a gateway to the capital Amaravati and its brand image will help the city to attract more tourists from India and abroad. He said Bengaluru city has a brand image as Silicon Valley of India and Jaipur city is known as Pink city in Rajasthan.

The collector said Vijayawada city has gained recognition in education, medical, industrial, cultural spheres and attracting tourists from India and abroad. He felt Vijayawada city needs a brand title and a contest is conducted in this regard.

He requested the denizens to send the brand title with tag line to the mail ID [email protected]. He said it is a golden opportunity to suggest a brand title for Vijayawada and their name will be remembered forever.

He said the prize will be presented to the best title winner. He said the sender should write name, mobile number, address along with the title.

He said people from Vijayawada and other places can participate in the competitions. He said a contest will be held later to select a logo for Vijayawada city.