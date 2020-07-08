Vijayawada: Call to improve theatre during Covid crisis

Vijayawada: "Drama will never vanish from the minds of theatre lovers. But due to the Covid pandemic, all the theatre activities were suspended for the present drama season," said A Bhaskar Chan Dra, the well-known playwright, novelist and actor.

Speaking to 'The Hans India', Bhaskar felt this Covid-19 is a break for the theatre personalities to invent and introduce new and suitable technology in drama presentation. Hitherto, most of the dramas were confined to black back curtains with violin strokes. Though the traditional theatre exponents feel it gives life to drama, the present viewers are in search of innovations and new methods in drama presentation.

In this context, Bhaskar Chan Dra quoted his children play "Devunni mingina manishi". This play tells if the nature was destroyed by the human society, the nature will take revenge in its own way. This Corona has educated world and also public how to live with discipline and reintroduce the old and Vedic traditions.

Bhaskar advised the writers, directors to utilize this period for updating the technology to present their future performances so as to capture the crowds at large. They should observe the world theatre and also other language dramas to grab the best directorial abilities and technical inputs. At the same time the theatre managements should also modify their auditoriums to enable them to give best performances with modern sound and lighting facilities.

Bhaskar Chan Dra also opined that the organizers must leave the parishad trends and go for good presentations in various places in and around the Telugu States and also other states.