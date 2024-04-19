Vijayawada Central Candidate Vellampally Srinivas Campaigns in 28th Division Railway Colony

In a bid to reach out to the residents of the 28th Division Railway Colony and other areas, YSRCP District President and Central Constituency candidate Velampally Srinivasa Rao, along with the local division in-charge Kanaparthi Konda, went door-to-door to present pamphlets outlining the benefits achieved during Jagananna's regime.

During the campaign, Rao highlighted the various welfare schemes and initiatives implemented by the YSRCP government under Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. He urged the residents to support the party in the upcoming elections and vote for their candidate in the Central Constituency.

Speaking during the division tours, Rao emphasized the importance of continuing the development and progress brought about by the current government. He promised to work tirelessly for the betterment of the community and ensure that their voices are heard at the highest levels of government.

This door-to-door campaign is part of the YSRCP's efforts to connect with voters at the grassroots level and gather support for the upcoming elections. With the support of dedicated leaders like Velampally Srinivasa Rao, the party aims to secure a victory in the Central Constituency and continue its work for the welfare of the people.