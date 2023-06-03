Live
Vijayawada: Centre to sanction Rs 12,911 cr to complete Polavaram project says G V L Narasimha Rao
The BJP leader says Union water resources ministry has sent proposals for funds to Union Cabinet
Vijayawada : BJP senior leader and Rajya Sabha member G V L Narasimha Rao said the Central government has decided to sanction Rs 12,911 crore additional grants to Andhra Pradesh to complete the Polavaram project. He said the proposals in this regard were sent to the Union Cabinet for the approval. Speaking to media at the state party office here on Friday, Narasimha Rao said the experts estimated that Rs 10,900 crore will be needed for the land acquisition for the project. The Union government decided to allocate another Rs 2,000 crore for construction of project because cofferdam was washed away due to the Godavari floods.
He said the Centre has decided to complete the Polavaram project because it is the national project. “The project cost has increased due to delay in construction. Union water resources ministry has made the proposals to sanction Rs 12,911 crores to Andhra Pradesh. Financial assistance will be given for the storage of water up to 41 metre only. The total height of the project is 45 metre and this subject is inter-state one and the issue of increasing the height of the dam will be decided later,” he explained.
The MP said Central government has sanctioned Rs 10,000 crore to cover the deficit budget to Andhra Pradesh.
The BJP leader alleged the state government is getting financial assistance from the Union government but not revealing it to the people. In spite of getting grants and funds from the Central government, the state government is not in a position to pay salaries to its employees in the stipulated time.
Narasimha Rao said payment of salaries to employees is the routine activity of the government but the AP government is creating problems to employees by not paying salaries in time. The BJP would continue fight against the YSRCP government and file charge sheet on its failures. He said the Central government had imposed restrictions on the loans taken by the state government.