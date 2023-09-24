Live
- Petrol and diesel prices today in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 24 September, 2023
- Kerala Chief Minister Decries Misuse Of Social Media For Targeting Political Foes
- PM Modi To Unveil 72-Foot Statue Of BJP Co-Founder Deen Dayal Upadhyay In Delhi
- A treasure trove of rich heritage of Telangana
- Srikakulam: Awareness campaign held on anti-ragging
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today surges, check the rates on 24 September, 2023
- Tragic Bus Collision Claims Lives Of School Principal and Student In Rajasthan
- India set to kick off Esports campaign today
- Tirupati: Ferrying of passengers by RTC dips on Garuda Seva day
- Indians first arrived in hostile Canada in 1902
Just In
Vijayawada – Chennai Vande Bharat inauguration today
- The regular service will commence from tomorrow
- Enroute, the train stops at Tenali, Ongole, Nellore and Renigunta
- Nagari residents demanding train halt at Puttur station
Tirupati: Another train service will be introduced for the people of Tirupati district who travel to the neighbouring Chennai city frequently on Sunday. The railways has decided to operate the second Vande Bharat express connecting Tenali, Ongole and Nellore as the first Vande Bharat from Secunderabad to Tirupati via Guntur passes through these stations.
However, the new Vande Bharat express from Vijayawada to Chennai Central which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday will halt at Tenali, Ongole, Nellore, Renigunta enroute. There will be a huge influx of passengers between Tirupati and Renigunta to Chennai daily and this fastest train will be of immense help for these travellers. Importantly, as the train goes via Renigunta, providing an opportunity to pilgrim passengers from both the States to visit the Temple town of Tirupati. Meanwhile, the people of Nagari constituency have been demanding a stoppage for the train at Puttur station.
Tirupati MP Dr M Gurumoorthy wrote to the Railway authorities to consider the proposal positively as it will help the people of that area to go to Amaravati as well for administrative works besides going to Chennai on a regular basis.
According to the railway authorities, the Vande Bharat express provides the fastest connectivity between Vijayawada and Chennai, in this route as it covers the destination in 6.40 hours. Filled with the latest state-of-the-art technological features, it provides the most convenient, comfortable and safe travel option for the passengers from all the two connecting Southern states. It also gives a fillip to the socio-economic development of the people in the region by expanding employment opportunities and strengthening the inter-dependencies between the people of the two southern states.
While the inaugural run will be held on Sunday, the regular train service of the Vijayawada – Chennai – Vijayawada Vande Bharat Express will commence its operations from September 25.