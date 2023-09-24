Vijayawada – Chennai Vande Bharat inauguration today

Tirupati: Another train service will be introduced for the people of Tirupati district who travel to the neighbouring Chennai city frequently on Sunday. The railways has decided to operate the second Vande Bharat express connecting Tenali, Ongole and Nellore as the first Vande Bharat from Secunderabad to Tirupati via Guntur passes through these stations.

However, the new Vande Bharat express from Vijayawada to Chennai Central which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday will halt at Tenali, Ongole, Nellore, Renigunta enroute. There will be a huge influx of passengers between Tirupati and Renigunta to Chennai daily and this fastest train will be of immense help for these travellers. Importantly, as the train goes via Renigunta, providing an opportunity to pilgrim passengers from both the States to visit the Temple town of Tirupati. Meanwhile, the people of Nagari constituency have been demanding a stoppage for the train at Puttur station.

Tirupati MP Dr M Gurumoorthy wrote to the Railway authorities to consider the proposal positively as it will help the people of that area to go to Amaravati as well for administrative works besides going to Chennai on a regular basis.

According to the railway authorities, the Vande Bharat express provides the fastest connectivity between Vijayawada and Chennai, in this route as it covers the destination in 6.40 hours. Filled with the latest state-of-the-art technological features, it provides the most convenient, comfortable and safe travel option for the passengers from all the two connecting Southern states. It also gives a fillip to the socio-economic development of the people in the region by expanding employment opportunities and strengthening the inter-dependencies between the people of the two southern states.

While the inaugural run will be held on Sunday, the regular train service of the Vijayawada – Chennai – Vijayawada Vande Bharat Express will commence its operations from September 25.