Vijayawada: City cop Prem Kumar bags medal in Malaysia

Highlights

Commissioner of Police Dwaraka Tirumala Rao congratulated the city athlete G Prem Kumar on winning the medal in the 21st Asian Masters Athletics...

Vijayawada: Commissioner of Police Dwaraka Tirumala Rao congratulated the city athlete G Prem Kumar on winning the medal in the 21st Asian Masters Athletics championship organized in Malaysia from December 2 to 7.

G Prem Kumar is working as head constable in Special Branch and won a medal by securing the fifth place in the 200 metres running competition.

The Commissioner congratulated the athlete and asked to continue in the same spirit to win more medals. City special branch ACP L Ankaiah, administration department AO T Ranga Rao, police association president M Somaiah and others attended the event.

