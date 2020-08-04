Vijayawada girl Kusuma Sai wins 'Miss Telugu Universe 2020' title

Vijayawada: "GND Kusuma Sai of Vijayawada has captured 'Miss Telugu Universe 2020' title in a competition organised by Telugu Association of North America in association with other cultural organizations on July 25," announced Srinivasa Reddy, coordinator, Festive committee.

Reddy stated that cultural competitions through the web were organized by Telugu Association of North America in different art forums including 'Beauty pageant'. This beauty contest was held in four segments. About 600 candidates participated in these categories.

The jury panel declared Kusuma Sai from the city as Miss Telugu Universe 2020. She captured the title for her answer that she would like Telugu culture and traditions and to be a traditional lady to capture the attention of the public. In the same category 1st runner up award was captured by Mridhula Kunapuli and 2nd runner up award bagged by Mythri Addanki.

The title winner Kusuma is doing graduation in commerce and also has talent in dance and drama. She acted in many mythological plays and performed as Rani Samyuktha, Usha and Droupadi.

PVN Krishna, a noted actor, writer and director complimented Kusuma for her achievement and said that Kusuma has performed in their historical and mythological plays and received laurels from the connoisseurs.

Similarly, beauty competitions were also conducted for three other categories namely Elite Telugu Universe 2020, Miss Telugu Universe 2020, and Teen Telugu Universe 2020.