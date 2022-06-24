Vijayawada : CM Jagan invited to inaugurate ATC plant

Vijayawada : Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was invited to inaugurate Alliance Tyre Company (ATC) tyres plant which was set up at Achyuthapuram in Visakhapatnam. Plant is ready for the launch in August this year.

ATC Tyres director Toshio Fujiwara along with the representatives of his company have called on Chief Minister here on Friday. ATC - The Yokohama Rubber Company Limited is a Japan-based company that formed a joint tyre group (ATG) with subsidiary companies and has emerged as a world leader in the off-highway tyre (OHT) business. Over the years, the company has spread over to 120 countries in six continents. In India, ATC has two manufacturing plants one at Tirunelveli (Tamil Nadu) and the other in Dahej (Gujarat).

ATC has come forward and established a plant in Achyuthapuram with an investment of Rs 1,750 crore, an initial production capacity of 135 MT per day and creating employment for 2,000 people. The company manufactures small tyres (AFC segment), large bias tyres (Agri & Cons), radial tyres (Agri), radial (OTR), bias tyres, OTR tyres, forestry tyres, and solid tyres.

Minister for industries, investments and commerce Gudivada Amarnath, ATC Tyres AP Private Limited executive vice-presidents Prahlad Reddy, Ambareesh R Shinde, PR Head YV and Krishnam Raju, industries department special CS Karikala Valavan, director of industries Srijana Gummalla and CMO officials were present on the occasion.