Vijayawada: CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to distribute house site pattas on May 26

Vijayawada : NTR District Collector S Dilli Rao said on Saturday that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy would distribute house site pattas to the beneficiaries of Vijayawada city on May 26 near Venkatayapalem village in the capital region of Amaravati.

He said the NTR district administration would finalise the names of the beneficiaries on May 21.

He said around 60,000 people from Vijayawada and Guntur districts will attend the house sites distribution programme and a public meeting will be addressed by the Chief Minister. He said around 500 buses will be arranged from Vijayawada city for the convenience of beneficiaries, who will receive the house site pattas at a public meeting to be held near the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in VenkatapPalem village.

Dilli Rao has instructed the officials to arrange food, drinking water, buttermilk and other facilities to the beneficiaries at the public meeting venue. The Collector held a review meeting with the district officials on Saturday and discussed the arrangements to be made for the house sites distribution programme.

Dilli Rao said the house site letters were issued to 24,600 beneficiaries in Vijayawada city and 19,240 beneficiaries were selected. He said details of remaining beneficiaries are yet to be collected. He said verification work was pending related to 2,100 persons of the West Assembly constituency limits, 1500 persons in the Central Assembly constituency limits and 1,600 persons in the East constituency limits.

He said that efforts were on to identify the list of beneficiaries by May 21. Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar, Sub-Collector Aditi Singh, MLAs Malladi Vishnu, Velampalli Srinivas, Mayor R Bhagyalakshmi, Deputy Mayor Bellam Durga, District Revenue officer K Mohan Kumar and other officials attended the meeting.