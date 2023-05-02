Vijayawada: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy harassing TDP leaders, alleges Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao

Vijayawada (NTR district) : TDP leader and former Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao charged Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy with harassing TDP leaders K Acchannaidu and Adireddy Apparao and his family members. He said Adireddy Apparao and Adireddy Vasu were arrested for questioning the misrule of Jagan.

Devineni Uma participated in a dharna staged in Kondapalli on Monday. Later briefing the media, Devineni said the TDP would extend its support to the families of Atchannaidu and Adireddy Apparao. He alleged that CM Jagan is looting the State and made the State bankrupt in his four years rule.

The TDP leader condemned the remarks made by the YSRCP leaders against Superstar Rajinikanth.

He demanded that CM Jagan tender an apology for the harsh comments made by his party leaders against actor Rajinikanth.

He alleged Mylavaram MLA Vasantha Krishna Prasad resorting to illegal mining in the constituency and also robbing the NTPS ash. He questioned why the VTTPS employees not questioning the looting of ash in Ibrahimpatnam.