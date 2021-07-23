Vijayawada: Congress president Dr S Sailajanath demands removal of Amit Shah over spying

Vijayawada: Expressing ire over the way the police arrested the Congress leaders when they were taking out a peaceful rally to the Raj Bhavan to present a representation to the Governor, Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Dr S Sailajanath demanded the Central government to reveal the names of persons responsible for the tapping of phones of the very important persons throughout the country.

A large number of Congress leaders including state executive committee members, district and city Congress committee leaders, APCC office-bearers and activists were intercepted by the police from proceeding to the Raj Bhavan to stage a protest demonstration there on Thursday.

Stating that the government has no right to tap the phones of advocates, journalists, Central Cabinet ministers, opposition leaders including Rahul Gandhi, he said that the conspiracy behind the tapping should be thoroughly investigated.

Pegasus software is given only to the governments as per the statement of the company which means it would be impossible to tap the phones of the leaders without the consent of the ruling elite.

Stating that the rule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi reminded that of Hitler, the PCC chief said that it was surprising that the prime minister did not believe his own ministers.

Dr Sailajanath demanded immediate resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah owning moral responsibility and a thorough enquiry into the whole episode by the sitting judge of the Supreme Court.

He said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who has no guts to counter the BJP government had got arrested the Congress leaders who were peacefully taking out the rally.

APCC working president Dr N Tulasi Reddy, Mastan Vali, AICC secretary Gidugu Rudraraju, senior Congress leaders KBR Naidu, Harsha Kumarand others were present.