Vijayawada: 'Consume veggies, fruits to improve immunisation'

Vijayawada: Neglecting the coronavirus may cost lives causing irreparable damage to the mankind, said Dr G Samaram, chairman of the Krishna district unit of the Red Cross Society while addressing the health education programme at Vasavya Nursing Home here on Saturday.



Dr Samaram said that it took nearly 60 days to reach the one lakh positive cases of coronavirus. However, it took only 11 days to reach two lakh cases and four days to reach 3 lakh cases. This means one could understand the spreading of virus across the world.

He said that the patients should use medicine as per the direction of physician. "People without symptoms of coronavirusa taking Hydroxychloroquin tablets is dangerous. It may result in losing eye sight and drastic changes in heart beating," he warned.

He advised people not to believe the posts in the social media which are unscientific and unreliable. He said that it was not true that virus affects through newspapers.

People should wash vegetables and milk packets thoroughly before bringing inside and leave the footwear outside the house. The clothes should be left outside if anybody moved in large groups and the mobile phone should be sanitised. Hands need to be washed frequently and maintain social distance. It is advisable to put on face mask while moving in a large group of people. He advised consumption of all varieties of fruits to improve immunisation, usage of garlic, ginger, red chillies and turmeric in cooking, and leafy vegetables. Eating eggs and chicken would certainly improve immunisation.

Everyone should observe lockdown as responsibility, he said adding that awareness only would contain the virus.