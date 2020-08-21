Vijayawada: Cops announce Rs 1Lakh cash reward for giving info on Dr Ramesh

Vijayawada: Commissioner of Police B Srinivasulu on Thursday announced Rs 1 lakh cash prize for giving information about the Dr Ramesh and others, who are absconding after deadly fire which broke out in Swarna Palace turned Covid centre ten days ago.

Ten Corona patients died in the fire accident and 18 others were injured in the mishap.

Srinivasulu has alleged Dr Ramesh hospital management was not co-operating with the police department in the investigation.

He said the hospital and hotel managements were also not giving details of agreement took place between the hotel and hospital and other information like how much the hospital collected from the patients for treatment.

He appealed to the accused to co-operate with the police and furnish all information to continue investigation. Both hotel and hospital managements were facing charges in connection with the fire accident.