Vijayawada: Council turned into TDP's political arena, alleges Subhash Chandra Bose

Vijayawada: Deputy Chief Minister (revenue) Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had taken the decision to set up three capitals in the larger interests of people and for the development of all regions of the state. Taking part in the discussion on resolution for abolition of Legislative Council in Assembly on Monday, the minister, who is likely to lose his Cabinet post since he is member of the Council, alleged that the TDP had misused the Council for its political interests. He said the Council had to give suggestions to the Assembly and the people but it became a centre for TDP activities and had been preventing the development of the state.



The minister said the Council Chairman was saying that the Bill was not referred to the Select Committee but the TDP is claiming that the capitals Bill was referred to the committee. He said the state government had taken a decision for the development of all regions but the TDP was preventing it by obstructing the bills.

Another minster who is also the member of Council, marketing minister Mopidevi Venkata Ramana Rao found fault with the TDP for blocking important Bills like English medium and three capitals. He alleged that during the TDP rule the development was confined to Amaravati only.

Chilakaluripet MLA Vidadala Rajini alleged that TDP MLCs were degrading the image of the Council. She recalled that TDP government had not inducted a Muslim in the state Cabinet but chosen M A Shariff as chairman of the Council to get political mileage before the elections.