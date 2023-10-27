Vijayawada: CP felicitates police for making Dasara festival a grand success

Vijayawada: NTR district police commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata thanked police officials and other government departments, voluntary organisations, media and the public who extended their support for successfully conducting nine-day Dasara celebrations at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri from October 15 to 23.

Among all departments, the police had strived more for providing hassle-free darshan to the devotees and ensuring to avoid any untoward incident during the festival.

Over 6,000 police personnel were deployed for the festival and over 3,000 police personnel were allotted duties of Bhavani Deeksha Viramana.

Apart from police, Municipal, Endowments and Revenue departments also worked hard.

In this view, commissioner felicitated the police officers and staff who came to the city from other districts for providing their services at the Police Command Control Room in Vijayawada on Thursday by offering Ammavari Sesha Vastram, Laddu Prasadam and Durga Devi portraits.

Speaking on the occasion, Kanthi Rana Tata said that with the cooperation of all departments, devotees did not face any hardships during nine-day festivities.

Even on the auspicious days of Moola Nakshatram and Vijaya Dashami (Dasara), no untoward incidents were registered, he said.

Though the devotee rush was huge, no issues were reported regarding traffic, he added.

Deputy Police Commissioners Vishal Gunni, V Ajitha, CSW DCP ABTS Udaya Rani, Admin DCP M Satti Babu, Crime ADCP P Venkata Ratnam, SB ADCP Ch Lakshmipathi and others were present.