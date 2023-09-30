Vijayawada: Crafts Council of AP handloom bazaar inaugurated

Vijayawada: Commissioner for Printing, Stationary and Store Purchases AR Anuradha inaugurated the Crafts Council of AP’s (CCAP) Handloom Bazar at PVP Square mall on Friday. The handloom bazar runs until October 2 from morning 10 am to 9 pm.

Speaking on the occasion, the CCAP Chairperson S Ranjana said that the CCAP stands for sustainability, innovation, promotion, welfare, awareness and many more in the field of crafts and weaves.

“This legacy has been with us for a thousand years and more, and with modernisation there is tough time for this industry. We need to know the value of these products not only in terms of money but the cultural value and make it everyone’s responsibility to take care of it.”

CCAP has been conducting handloom bazaar for the past 6 years. This has been possible due to the free availability of the space that PVP has provided. This time we have 21 stalls and some of the participants are first time joining from different parts of the state.

The weaves range from dresses, bed sheets, towels, khadi material, sarees, dress materials and a few crafts like wooden cutlery and products made with handlooms. The participants are from Venkatagri, Kothuru, Ikkat, Morri, Angara, Pondur Khadi, Pulugurtha, Kalamkari, Chirala, Challapalli, Pulavaram, Bandarulanka, Mangalagiri, Aadivarapeta, Proddatur, Ghantasala, Udayagiri, Tula, Shaja Allika, and Ushas Ethos,” she informed.