  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada: D Pharmacy seat allotment concludes

Chadalavada Nagarani
x

Chadalavada Nagarani

Highlights

Technical education commissioner and convenor Nagarani says out of 3,044 seats, 531 have been filled in 48 colleges

Vijayawada: Technical education commissioner and admission convenor Chadalavada Nagarani said that the counselling schedule for admissions related to D Pharmacy course in polytechnic colleges has ended.

She said in a statement here on Monday that out of 3,044 seats 531 have been filled in 48 colleges. The seat allotment details have been released on Monday, while the two-year diploma in pharmacy admissions in polytechnic colleges with Intermediate qualification has been specified.

Out of 506 seats, in nine government polytechnics, 223 students got admissions. There are 2,538 seats in 39 private polytechnics while 308 seats have been filled. The total number of qualified candidates for this admissions process is 762 while the number of registered candidates is 547. In all, 540 candidates appeared for certificate verification and 531 opted for options.

The candidates who have secured seats in the respective colleges have to report individually between December 5 and 7. However, admissions convener Chadalavada Nagarani explained that the classes will start from Tuesday itself and students should complete personal reporting quickly.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X