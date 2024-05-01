Vijayawada: Dance performances enthral audience

Vijayawada: Drusya Vedika Samskrutika Seva Samstha, an audience club organised a programme on the occasion of ‘International Dance Day’ at Velidandla Hanumantharaya Grandhalayam Hall here on Monday.

Many dance forms were showcased by more than 75 artistes. For the last 10 years the dance Gurus of Vijayawada has been celebrating the dance day. This year, Drusya Vedika has commenced the celebrations.

The disciples of Natyacharyas G Saila Sri, ‘Padmasree’ Hemanth, Usha Madhavi, Dr Ch Ajay Kumar, A Santosh, Y Anuradha and Lekhya Bharani Hemanth performed tremendous dance items both classical and folk and received excellent appreciations from all sections of audience throughout the event. The artistes G Ramya Sahiti, Hanifa, Hemasri, Yashika, Raasya, Jayasri, Kathyayani, Adhya, Vedasri, Chaitra, Joshita, Akshita, Aiswarya, Sri Valli, Varnika, Chaarini, Darshini, Jeswitha, Akshita, Nikshita, C Siri, T Sahitya, G Shanmukha Priya, T Sai Sahasra, K Vasudha, T Gargei, K Srinidhi, M Harini Reddy, Koshika, Sushma, Bhanusri, Pushkara, Bimbitha, Srikari, Pranavi, Asritha, Divya, K Kaivalya, G Parineetha, K Chidrupthi, N Sahithi Anu, K Sanvi Sri, Sk Tahseen, A Pragna, B Amrutha, P Gayatri, K Harshini, M Chaitra, Tanmayi, Sahasra, Bhavana, Ruutha, Janaki, Haveesha, Keethai, Devi, Tridhara, Trisha, G Neelaveni, Srujana, Kusuma, Amitha, Amrutha, Amulya, Sahithi and Gayatri performed dance items like ‘Natyame naa pranam’, ‘Vachenu Alavelumanga’, folk dances like ‘Karagalu’, ‘Banjara’, ‘Ardhanareeswara Stotram’, ‘Ramachandruditadu’, ‘Amba stavam’, ‘Astapadi’, ‘Mohini daruvu’, ‘Sivudi tandavamaadenu’, ‘Swarajathi.’

In a brief meeting, the chief guest Dr Kamineni Pattabhiramaiah hailed the excellent service rendered by Drusya Vedika to promote Indian cultural heritage.

He complemented the artistes and their dance teachers and parents for this outstanding presentation.

Ambati Madhumohan Krishna also praised the artistes and announced that he will sponsor this dance day event from next year onwards. Noted dance guru Hemanth Kumar Pillai was felicitated on this occasion.

The other seven dance teachers were also honoured by the chief guests. The artistes were given mementos for their best performance. Dontala Prakash, Vice-president of the organisation presided over the meeting and the programme was conducted by Borra Naren, Kathi Syamprasad, EV Sagar and Padmasri.