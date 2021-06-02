Vijayawada: 'Dead' woman returns home 15 days after last rites

Vijayawada: Family members of an elderly woman and residents of Christianpet in Jaggaiahpet were pleasantly surprised to see her return home after recovery from Covid-19 from Government General Hospital -Vijayawada on Wednesday.

She was presumed dead and her last rights were performed some 15 days ago. Even the family members performed the ceremony of the old woman Mutyala Girijamma (75) on Tuesday, believing that she had died due to Covid. The old woman was infected with Covid-19 in May and was admitted to the GGH, Vijayawada for treatment on May 12.

Her husband Gaddayya used to visit the hospital to look after his wife. He went to the hospital to see her on May 15 but he could not found her in the wards. He contacted the hospital staff, who told him that Girijamma could have died and showed some bodies in the mortuary.

He saw a body of an old woman and thought she could have been his wife Girijamma and the body was brought to Jaggaiahpet. He performed the last rites as per Christian custom on May 15. Since it was a Covid case, the villagers too did not attend the funeral nor saw the body of the old woman.

Her son Mutyala Ramesh (35) died of Covid on May 23. The family members and residents of Chrisitanpet conducted the ceremony of the mother and son on June 1 and expressed deep condolences. Interestingly, the old woman Girijamma came to Jaggaiahpet in the scorching heat after discharged from GGH on Wednesday afternoon. She was in the hospital from May 12 to June 2 and recovered.

She said that she had disappointed that no one from the family visited to see her in the GGH.

The colony residents were scared to see the old woman in Jaggaiahpet on Wednesday because they thought she died on May 15. The old woman narrated her recovery from Covid. The family members and colony residents were happy to see the old woman came back alive.

The husband Gaddayya could not recognise the body handed over by hospital staff and brought to Jaggaiahpet for the last rites. Some local villagers are alleging that the GGH staff were very negligent in discharging their duties and handed over the body of other woman to Gaddayya.

Girijamma's son infected with Covid and was admitted to a hospital in Khammam and died on May 23. Luckily, the old woman at the age of 75 recovered from Covid and came back to home alone in auto. She said the hospital authorities have given Rs3000 to return home and thanked the hospital doctors and staff to help recover from Covid-19.