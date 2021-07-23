Vijayawada: Deputy CM Pamula Pushpasreevani assures to provide necessities in tribal areas

Vijayawada: The state government spent Rs 14,658 crore for tribal welfare during the last two years, said deputy Chief Minister Pamula Pushpasreevani while releasing the two-year progress report of Tribal Welfare department at the Tribal Welfare commissioner's office here on Thursday.

She said that 29.71 lakh tribals received Rs 4,915 crore directly into their accounts under various government schemes till May this year. Likewise, indirectly 17.11 lakh tribals received Rs 1,731 crore.

She also said that several development plans were undertaken under ST sub plan at a cost of Rs 8,012 crore. Under the Recognition of Forest Rights Act, 2.28 lakh acres were handed over to 1.24 lakh tribals. The deputy Chief Minister assured the tribals that she would strive to solve various problems like roads, drinking water, schools in the tribal areas.

She said that under Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act, Gram Sabhas would be formed in the agency areas.

The deputy Chief Minister instructed the project officers of ITDA to expedite issuance of caste certificates to the tribals in the agency areas. "The higher officials should visit the agency areas to know the problems personally to solve them," she said.

Polavaram MLA Tellam Balaraju, Palakonda MLA Viswasarai Kalavati, Paderu MLA Bhagyalakshmi Araku MLA Chetti Phalguna and Rampachodavaram MLA Dhanalakshmi explained the problems in their respective assembly constituencies.

Girijan Welfare secretary Kantilal Dande, director Ranjit Basha, several ITDA POs and other officials were present.