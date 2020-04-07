Vijayawada: Disinfectant tunnels set up at Rythu Bazaars

Vijayawada: The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) is setting up Covid-19 disinfectant tunnels at the Rythu Bazaars and other public places in the city. The first disinfectant tunnel was arranged and inaugurated with the support of a donor and thousands of people utilized it for two days. Sodium hypochlorite is sprinkled on the consumers at the entrance of the Rythu Bazaar.



The VMC has arranged a motor, tanker and pipes connecting to the tanker and the tunnel. The consumers have to walk for a distance of 10 to 12 feet through the tunnel and disinfectant is sprayed on them.

The disinfectant is used across India to check the spread of Coronavirus.

The VMC has arranged another disinfectant tunnel at the Rythu Bazaar at the Municipal Corporation stadium in Ajith Singh Nagar. It will be inaugurated on Wednesday. The VMC is also planning to set up more disinfectant tunnels in other public places in the city.

As the Coronavirus cases are increasing in the city for the past few days, the VMC is taking measures to maintain physical distance and shifted the Rytu Bazaars to open stadium and grounds in the city. The civic body entered into an MoU with a private company for manufacturing and setting up of the disinfectant tunnels. The VMC is also spraying sodium hypochlorite with drones. The VMC is the first city in the state to use drones to spray the sodium hypochlorite in the red zone areas.