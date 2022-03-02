Vijayawada: District SP Siddharth Kaushal briefs on 'Pratyaksha Spandana' in national webinar

Vijayawada: Krishna District Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal got a rare honour to explain Grama Mahila Police services being rendered at gross root level to the 84 IPS officers across the country.

SP Kaushal has participated in a webinar organised by National Police Academy on Tuesday. Senior IPS officers with 8 to 10 years of experience participated in the webinar in which Krishna district SP participated and explained the police services rendered at the gross root level to women through the video conference facility in the district. The SP can monitor the video conference from his office in Machilipatnam and solve the problems of victims through video conference. The police services via videoconference system at village/ward secretariats are named 'Pratyaksha Spandana'.

The problems related to women issues can be intimated to the district superintendent of police, the DSP, the circle inspectors and the sub-inspectors of police through video conference. SP Kaushal informed the webinar conference that the women living in the interior areas can visit the village/ward secretariats and can contact the police officers to narrate their problems. The State government has constituted village/ward secretariats across the state to take the state administration to the gross root level. The villagers, particularly elderly women, sick women and others can visit the village secretariats and take the help of Mahila police appointed by the government in the village/ward secretariats.

SP Kaushal said women can't visit the offices of the SP, the DSP and the police stations due to various reasons like illness but they can visit the nearest ward/village secretariats and take their problems to the notice of senior police officers. The SP can direct the subordinates to sort out the problems of women on the spot in video conference. The SP said the Pratyaksha Spandana promotes friendly policing and very useful to the people and the police staff as transparency is maintained in the services.

The IPS officials, who participated in the national webinar from across the country, hailed the police services provided to the people at the gross root level through video conference and village/ward secretariats.