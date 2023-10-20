Live
Just In
Vijayawada: Divisional Railway Manager lauds archery gold medal winner
Vijayawada: Divisional Railway Manager Narendra A Patil here on Thursday congratulated Y Charan Reddy, office superintendent of the personnel branch here for winning Gold Medal in both individual and team archery events at Inter-Railway Championship. Y Charan Reddy and three other employees from Vijayawada division took part in the 13th All India Railway Archery Championship held at Football Stadium at Kamakhya in Guwahati from October 8 to 10.
He bagged the individual Gold Medal in the Olympic Round beating East Coast Railway by 146-143 out of 150 points. Charan Reddy also headed the four-member SC Railway Compound and secured Gold Medal in the team event defeating host team Northeast Frontier Railway by (222-222 out of 240) and in crucial tie-break 30-28 points out of 30 points.
Narendra A Patil, DRM lauded Y Charan Reddy and other three players for their acumen and sporting prowess on display and also shared that it’s a proud moment for Vijayawada Division.
Senior DPO M Bala Muralidhar also complimented Charan Reddy and the Compound team members for their success at National Level Archery competition.