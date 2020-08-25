Vijayawada: Doctors urged to work without profit motive

Vijayawada: The doctors should work without any profit motive during the pandemic keeping in view people's welfare, said Dr Busireddy Narendra Reddy, president of the Aarogyasri Network Hospitals Association.



Addressing newsmen here on Monday, he said that the Aarogyasri services are being rendered in 560 hospitals in the State in spite of the adverse conditions caused by coronavirus pandemic. He said nearly 200 personnel were working in each hospital eking out their livelihood.

Thanking the Chief Minister for clearing the arrears of Rs 650 crore to all the hospitals, he said that it was due to the gesture, they were able to extend the services without failing.

Expressing readiness to extend more services under Aarogyasri, he said that special medical services for Covid patients were being rendered.

Dr Narendra Reddy said that the State was leading in the country by conducting more number of Covid tests and the onus was on the doctors to dispel various doubts on the virus to the people.

He exhorted people to go for home quarantine if there were mild symptoms and go for hospitalisation if the situation turned serious.

The availability of number of beds is also now put online and the Covid patients are treated systematically in the State. He recalled that the hospitals were not in a position even to pay salaries to the staff and now after the release of arrears they were breathing easy.

Stating that the death rate is low in the State due to the precautions taken by the government, he asked people not to worry over the availability of beds.

Dr Narendra Reddy said that the Aarogyasri admissions are being carried out through the District Collectors in a transparent manner.

He expressed satisfaction that the hospitals were receiving payments within two weeks for the Aarogyasri treatment.

He once again thanked the Chief Minister for the cooperation to the hospital managements in the administration of health programme Aarogyasri.