Vijayawada: Durga temple earns Rs 2 crore income

Vijayawada: Sri Kanaka Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri has earned revenue of over Rs 2 crore during the Dasara celebrations so far.

The temple has generated this revenue by selling tickets of Darshan, laddu prasadams and other sevas.

On the first day, the temple earned Rs 41,60675, on the second day Rs 3408614, third day Rs 35,59,660, on fourth day Rs 44,99,483 and on fifth day on Thursday (up to 5 pm) the temple earned Rs 35,16,024.

The temple authorities have sold 14,663 of Rs 500 tickets, 10,995 of Rs 300 and Rs 20,590 of Rs 100 tickets.

Apart from this, the revenue generated through Paroksha Pratyeka Kumkumarchana, Chandi homam, Sri Chakra Archana, publications, photos, and calendars. The authorities are spending around Rs 7 crore for the Dasara arrangements.

This year, the authorities also expect the temple to get revenue over Rs 7 crore during the Dasara festivities. The hundi proceeds will be counted after completing the festival.