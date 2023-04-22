Vijayawada: e-stamping services launched

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy virtually launched the e-stamping services of the Stamps and Registrations Department at his camp office here on Friday.

This will help people pay registration fee and stamp duty directly after preparing the documents themselves.

People can make payments through the website www.shcilestamp.com or through e-stamping app on mobile using digital payment UPIs and other methods or even cash after ascertaining the value.

At present, the facility is available at more than 1,400 SBI, Union Bank, APCOB branches, CSE centres, stamp vendors and Stock Holding Corporation branches. Soon, it would be made available at another 1,000 centres. Stock Holding Corporation of India, which maintains the records of Stamps and Registrations Department, is extending the e-stamping services.

Deputy Chief Ministers K Narayana Swamy, K Satyanarayana, B Mutyala Naidu, Energy and Forest Minister P Ramachandra Reddy, Revenue Minister D Prasada Rao, IT Advisor Seshi Reddy, Special CS (Excise, Registration and Stamps) Dr Rajat Bhargava, Stamps and Registrations Commissioner I G Ramakrishna, DIG G Srinivasa Rao representatives of Stock Holding Corporation of India and senior officials were among those present.