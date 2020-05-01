Vijayawada: Elderly urged to take precautions in lockdown

Vijayawada: The elderly people should take more precautions during the lockdown to prevent attack of Covid-19, said T Vijay Kumar Reddy, commissioner of information and public relations (I & PR), ex-officio secretary and member of Covid-19 Task Force.

He said in a statement here on Thursday that the elderly people should not come out and avoid meeting people. If necessary, they should maintain social distance of one metre from others, he said.

People past 60 years of age, and others who are suffering from chronic disease like heart ailments, kidney, liver, diabetes, cancer, Parkinson's disease and other ailments are more prone to Covid-19. Hence, their family members should take care of them, he said.

Vijay Kumar advised them to wash their hands and face frequently with soap. They should preferably take nutritional food along with fresh fruit juice to improve immunity and to prevent dehydration.

The elderly should be encouraged to do physical exercise, meditation and stick to the regular medicines without fail. "In case they are suffering from fever or cough, they should take the medical help from health centres," he said.