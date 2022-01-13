Vijayawada: Employees unions seek clarity on HRA

Vijayawada: AP JAC and AP JAC Amaravati employees association leaders expressed concern over lack of clarity on HRA, city compensatory allowance (CCA) and additional quantum of pension to pensioners who crossed 70 years of age.

The association leaders met the CMO officials on Thursday seeking clarification on HRA and other issues.

Later, speaking to media, association leaders Bandi Srinivasulu and Bopparaju Venkatswarlu said that when they raised the issue before the Chief Minister on January 7, he had asked them to discuss the issue with chief secretary. They said that the employees who came from Hyderabad and working in the Secretariat used to get 30 per cent HRA. Now the committee of officials is planning to issue a GO fixing the HRA at 8 per cent asper Central government slabs. When they objected to this, the officials stated that the GO will be kept in abeyance.

The employees leaders said that all sections of employees are dissatisfied with the PRC fitment and now if the government issue GO fixing HRA at 8 per cent, they would be left with no alternative but announce an action plan for struggle after Sankranti festival. They said if the government issue GO basing on Central government slabs, the Secretariat employees will lose 22 per cent HRA, employees working in districts 12 per cent, those working in municipalities 6.5 per cent and those working in mandal headquarters 4.5 per cent.