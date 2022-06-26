Vijayawada: Energy efficiency measures in 85 model schools yield good results

Vijayawada(NTR District): The energy efficient appliances pilot project being implemented in model schools by AP State Energy Conservation Mission is yielding good results by achieving significant electricity savings in schools and is also helpful in creating awareness on energy efficiency among students.

As part of the efforts to take up energy conservation and energy efficiency activities in all sectors of the State, the AP State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM) has implemented energy efficiency measures in Andhra Pradesh model schools and connected hostels under school education department and taken up energy conservation awareness activities among students.

As part of this, the APSECM implemented a pilot project in 85 model schools funded by Bureau of Energy Efficiency and replaced the old or obsolete appliances in the schools in various districts of Andhra Pradesh with energy efficient electrical appliances such as LED bulbs,

LED tube lights and energy efficient fans.

Further, an impact analysis study was carried out in 51 model schools out of 85 schools to evaluate the impact of using energy efficient appliances and actual energy savings of energy efficient appliances in a scientific way. It is observed that 3.79 lakh units of electricity per annum with the monetary savings of around Rs 23 lakh was saved with replacement of old appliances with energy efficient appliances in those model schools. Based on this study, it is expected that around 6.31 lakh units of electricity per annum can be saved in 85 model schools by implementing energy efficiency measures, SECM officials said on Sunday.

The existing/obsolete bulbs, tube lights and fans in the 85 model schools and connected hostels in the model schools present in Kadapa, Kurnool, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, East Godavari, Prakasam and Guntur were replaced with LED bulbs (9 watt), LED tube lights (20 watt) and energy efficient fans (50 watt) with an investment of Rs 99 lakh with an expected payback period of 2 years 3 months in the form of electricity savings. The LED bulb saves around 51 watts, LED tube light saves 32 watts and Energy Efficient fan saves 25 watts when compared to conventional bulbs, tube lights and fans.

Energy Efficiency is the cheapest and easiest way to save energy and meet the energy demand in a cost-effective way.

Special chief secretary energy K Vijayanand thanked Bureau of Energy Efficiency for their continuous support to APSECM and also thanked the special chief secretary school education department B Rajasekhar for cooperation extended towards implementation of energy efficiency program in schools.

APSECM shall take up energy efficiency measures in other government schools in a phased manner.