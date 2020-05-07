Vijayawada: Energy efficiency technology to be deployed in housing projects

Vijayawada: The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) has taken significant step towards implementing the world-class 'Indo-Swiss energy efficient building technology' under Building Energy Efficiency Project (BEEP) in the State. It will prove to be a boon for building sector, particularly cost-effective housing for low income groups.

As a first step to start with the BEEP in the State, the BEE with the help of Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) of the Swiss Confederation in collaboration with the State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM) organised a webinar from New Delhi on Thursday with the State Housing, Municipal and Urban Development and Energy Departments officials and building industry stakeholders to share knowledge on implementing ECBC- Residential code in building sector under BEEP. The Residential code in building sector will be useful to the State because the government is planning to construct 30 lakh houses for economically weaker sections in 14,097 YSR Jagananna colonies in the next four years.

Speaking in the webinar, Principal Secretary for Housing Ajay Jain said the State government had agreed to implement BEEP in the State with the help of BEE and Swiss Confederation with assistance of APSECM in economically weaker sections (EWS) housing project. He said that Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy directed Housing Department to implement best energy efficiency technologies in EWS housing project that would provide the best residential facility and improve living standards of poor.

Ajay Jain said, "The ECBE-R will ensure adequate natural ventilation, reduced electricity consumption by minimum 20 per cent of electricity bills without comprising comfort, improve thermal comfort (cooling), day lighting and provide safe and healthier environment in buildings". Secretary for Energy Srikant Nagulapalli said that government was very keen on promoting energy efficiency activities in the State.