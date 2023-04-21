Vijayawada: Film exchange summits help to boost market Pan Global

Vijayawada (NTR district) : Film and Television Promotion Council of India (FTPC) in association with Nepal Film Promotion Circuit organised an event by name Indo-Nepal Cinema Exchange Summit-2023 at Nepal Film Board auditorium in Kathmandu. Nepali superstar Bhuvan KC, young star Ayushman Joshi and many senior artists and technicians participated in the event.

FTPC (India) president Chaitanya Janga and Secretary VS Varma Pakalapati addressing the media here on Thursday said that this kind of summits really helps a lot to exchange the locations, technology, cast and crew and business.

Nepal has great potential for being a superb location for film shooting. It has snowy and high mountains, moon-like dry highlands, national parks rich with various species of birds and animals, alien and fascinating cultures, beautiful and ancient architectures, fast-flowing rivers and mesmerising and remote lakes. It's a paradise for trekking, mountaineering, mountain biking and many adventure sports. Many Indian movies including Telugu movie Intlo Illalu Vantintlo Priyuralu exposed our locations and helped for our tourism' Nepal senior actors expressed in the summit.

FTPC appealed to Nepal Film Industry to utilise thousands of locations across India from Andhra Pradesh Araku to Kashmir rose gardens and valley. It appealed to the film fraternity to utilise these locations and connect to India, so that Nepali cinema connects more to Indian audience and at the same time widens the range of Nepali cinema market, president Chaitanya added.

Secretary VS Varma Pakalapati promised to extend support to the technical and business exchange from FTPC.

FTPC & Nepal Film Promotion Circuit Combines organised the Indo-Nepal cinema exchange Summit in Kathmandu to promote relations between India and Nepal through art and culture.

Exchanging cinema means exchange of business opportunities, technology, cast and crew, Nepal film promotion circuit president and Nandi Productions CMD Nutan said.