Vijayawada: German bank shows interest in funding housing colonies

Vijayawada: (NTR District) German State owned KfW Bank has shown keen interest in exploring the possibility of funding support towards electricity distribution infrastructure for the AP housing programme.

Accordingly, KfW has communicated to Special Chief Secretary (Housing) Ajay Jain and Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM) that the head of energy team of KfW bank Dr Martin Lux along with senior executive of KfW Hemant Bhatnagar and their team are going to visit Andhra Pradesh and have a physical meeting with Special Chief Secretary Housing Ajay Jain and his team in July second week, 2022.

Energy department in a press release on Sunday said KfW felt that the prestigious housing scheme of government of Andhra Pradesh, 'Navaratnalu Pedalandiirk illu' that benefit 30 lakh beneficiaries under which the government has sanctioned 15.60 lakh houses in the first phase, is worthwhile for initiating and supporting the energy efficiency activities which also helps for addressing climate change which is a global phenomenon.

In view of this, the KfW bank, Germany has come forward to study and explore the possibility to work with AP government to support energy efficiency in the housing programme in the state. The energy efficiency measures will be implemented in 15.6 lakh houses in first phase initially. The government wants the beneficiaries to use only energy efficient appliances which help in saving energy bills considerably and also contribute to energy conservation and environmental protection.

According to Martin Lux, the KfW is going to explore the possibility of offering financial, technical cooperation, sharing best practices and providing expert human resources in training the housing staff to go for energy efficiency measures with international standards. The German bank has also proposed financing for construction of energy efficient houses and for technical assistance after successful appraisal of project and also additional financing support for electricity distribution infrastructure, strengthening the reliability of the network for supply of power to the houses under housing scheme.

In this context, Special Chief Secretary (Housing) Ajay Jain said that the objective of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is to fulfil the dream of poor to have their own beautiful and comfortable house and to provide affordable place to live.

Ajay Jain also informed that a detailed project report (DPR) related to electricity distribution infrastructure and related information pertaining to energy efficiency and housing data will be prepared with the support of energy department and the same will be discussed with KfW authorities during the forthcoming meeting in July.

The CS said the State government will provide best infrastructure such as drinking water, electricity, roads, internet etc in Jagananna Colonies at a cost of around Rs 37,000 crore.

Ajay Jain said out of 15.6 lakh houses, 11.65 lakh houses have been grounded by April 2022. He also said out of 1348 critical infrastructure works sanctioned, 1023 works are grounded so far and stated that the housing department shall provide permanent infrastructure for completed houses.