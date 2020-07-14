Vijayawada: GGH officials told to prepare action plan to treat Covid-19 patients

Vijayawada: Joint Collector L Siva Sankar on Tuesday asked the medical and health department officials and the government hospital doctors and staff to prepare an action plan to render medical services to the Covid-19 patients admitted to the Covid hospital located in GGH.

The JC reviewed number of cases, admissions, discharges from the hospital, treatment and recovery etc. He said the medical and health department should be fully equipped to treat the Covid-19 patients as the cases are increasing for the last few weeks.

District Medical and Health officer I Ramesh, superintendent of the GGH Dr Nancharaiah, doctors and other officials were present in the meeting held at the GGH.