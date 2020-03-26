Vijayawada: Government General Hospital designated as Covid-19 treating center

Vijayawada: The district administration is gearing up to combat the coronavirus. As part of the efforts, the administration designated the Government General Hospital in Vijayawada as the Covid-19 treating centre, known as Corona hospital.

Arrangements are being made to treat the coronavirus infected persons from Krishna, Guntur and West Godavari districts. The 1,000-bed hospital is the biggest in Krishna district. The patients undergoing treatment for various diseases has been shifted to Guntur GGH.

Vijayawada GGH will be used exclusively for coronavirus positive cases only. As the virus suspected cases are on the rise not only in Andhra Pradesh but also across India, the district administration and the State government hastened efforts to create special exclusive centres.

In Krishna district 1,800-beds are kept ready in the government, private hospitals, hostels, Gurukula schools, private schools. The facilities will used for quarantining suspected cases, if necessary.

The Medical and Health Department has arranged ambulances and staff to shift the suspected cases to the quarantine centres or the GGH in Vijayawada. Foreign returnees are under observation and quarantined in the district. So far, two positive cases were reported in Vijayawada city during the last 10 days.