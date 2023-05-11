Vijayawada: Government spending over 16,000 cr on health sector says Vidadala Rajini

Vijayawada : Minister for health, medical and family welfare Vidadala Rajini said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy brought a slew of revolutionary reforms in the medical sector to provide the best medical services to the people.

She also reiterated that the government has been developing all the state hospitals in the state under Nadu-Nedu spending over Rs 16,000 crore.

The minister inaugurated a two-day administrative training programme for principals of government medical colleges and all government hospital superintends here on Wednesday.

Addressing the gathering, Rajini said that the training is being offered on service rules, file management, hospital and college administration, etc., The government had appointed around 49,000 doctors/staff in the medical sector.

Due to this, the work pressure on the medical staff was drastically reduced. She further said that the Chief Minister has been strengthening the health care sector from the grass root level for reducing the work stress on the teaching hospitals.

For this purpose, the government has brought village health care centres which aim at providing needed health services to the patients at their door step. All the primary health checkups, medicines and other facilities were made available to the public under the village health care centres.

Referring to the new medical colleges, the health minister said that admissions will be started in five new medical colleges from this academic year and added that Machilipatnam, Eluru, Vizianagaram, Nadyal medical colleges have already been accorded National Medical Commission permission for commencing classes from this August. Rajahmundry Medical College will also get permission soon, she stated.

The minister explained that the Chief Minister tripled the procedures treated under the Aarogyasri to 3,255 from the earlier 1,059. She also said the government was constructing another 11 medical colleges across the state, besides Machilipatnam, Eluru, Vizianagaram, Nadyal and Rajahmundry.

Rajini said that they were revamping all the medical and teaching colleges with all the infrastructure facilities with an outlay of Rs 8,500 crore. The health minister appealed to all the officials concerned, doctors, college principals and superintendents to maintain timings. She also asked hospital superintendents and medical college principals to ensure good coordination for ensuring effective services to the people.