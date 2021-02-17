Vijayawada: Govt urged to implement MHA guidelines on human trafficking

Vijayawada: Anti-human trafficking activists hailed the advisory issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs asking all the State and the Union Territories to set up Anti-Human Trafficking Units (AHTUs) in all districts of their respective territories and to notify a State headquarters-level bureau to oversee and coordinate all efforts is an important and strong step.

N Rammohan, an anti-trafficking activist and secretary of HELP organisation appealed to the State government in a statement here on Tuesday to follow the advisory by Women Safety division of MHA and notify an Anti-Human Trafficking Bureau headed by an Additional Director General of Police level officer to oversee and coordinate all trafficking related issues within the State.

The MHA has also given details of funds released so far to States to set up and upgrade AHTUs in all districts and inform the Ministry about that as soon as possible.

He said that the Covid-19 lockdowns have spiralled interest rates being demanded by private money lenders. People in poverty, daily wage earners and women have been forced to borrow against high interest rates.

Sex workers across India have been excluded from free rations and all other benefits because many of them do not have Aadhaar or ration cards to prove their eligibility for rations or bank accounts for cash transfers.

AHTUs need to investigate these money lenders who have motivations to lend money to the poor and resource-less persons knowing the high risks of non-payment.