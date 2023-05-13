Vijayawada: Help people benefit from schemes, secretariat staff told

Vijayawada (NTR district) : Village/Ward Secretariats Director G Lakshimisha asked all the village/ward secretariat employees to strive for ensuring all the government welfare schemes reach the beneficiaries.

He reviewed the secretaries’ working performance by video conference from his office here on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, Lakshmisha stated that the State government has been implementing number of welfare schemes to help the public and suggested that employees must make all the welfare schemes available to every eligible person. He directed them to receive applications regarding pensions, rice cards, housing and YSR Aarogyasri from the public every day.

The Secretariat Director informed that Jagananna Amma Vodi scheme will be implemented in June this year and asked the officials to complete field verification by May 25. He also asked them to submit the final list by June 13. The officials were further ordered to start finding the YSR Bima beneficiaries from May 20. He further stated that the State government has been constructing houses under the Navaratnalu-Pedalandariki Illu scheme and asked the Sachivalayam engineering assistants to visit the house sites and help beneficiaries to expedite construction.

Joint Director Bhavana Vasisht, Additional Commissioners Geetha, Somu Narayana and others participated in the video conference.