Vijayawada Hyderabad National Highway flooded with Munneru water

Vijayawada: Heavy rains that have been lashing Andhra Pradesh led to flood in Munneru river, the Vijayawada-Hyderabad National Highway got flooded.

With the highway getting flooded with over one and half feet of water police barricaded part of the road and traffic from both sides was diverted on to single side. Meanwhile as the vehicle users started driving criss cross it led to traffic jam and police had tough time to clear the traffic jam.

Following this, Vijayawada traffic police had diverted the traffic going towards national highway near the Kanakadurga Varadhi on to alternate road.

On the other hand, there were landslides at Indrakeeladri, the temple of goddess Kanaka Durga. Huge boulders fell on the road. Fortunately no one was injured. This is the road that is used by devotees going to Indrakeeladri for darshan of the goddess. Police has barricaded the road and diverted the traffic.

Local people say that there is neither any retention wall or any strong fencing which could stop the boulders from falling on the road. Though this issue has been taken to the notice of concerned departments and engineers, nothing has been done. Neither the temple authorities not the civic authorities had taken any measures to prevent such incidents.