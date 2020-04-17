Vijayawada: IAS officers' wives donate essentials to migrant workers

Vijayawada: IAS Officers' Wives Association (IASOWA) donated essential commodities such as rice, dal, edible oil, sugar and others at a programme arranged at the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation office here on Friday.

The IASOWA has decided to render help to the migrant workers, who have been suffering during the lockdown period. Each provisions kit consists of five kgs of rice, one kg each of red gram, sugar, wheat flour and edible oil. About 200 kits worth Rs 1 lakh were distributed to the migrant workers, according to VMC Commissioner Prasanna Venkatesh.

He said while a donor Chalasani Venkateswara Rao donated essentials worth Rs 1 lakh and another PRL Prasada Rao distributed essentials worth Rs 25,000 on the occasion. The donors can contact the VMC helpline 94948 55744 to help the poor and migrant workers during the lockdown period, he added.