Vijayawada: Indian Oil provides 10,000 masks, sanitisers

Vijayawada: Indian Oil Corporation (IOL) handed over 10,000 masks and 15 litres of sanitiser to district collector A Md Imtiaz at the collector's camp office for free distribution to the people here on Thursday.

Addressing the gathering, the district collector said that people should adhere to the hygiene to drive away the coronavirus. He complimented the IOL for providing the masks and sanitisers feeling the social responsibility. He appealed to everyone to become part of the drive to overcome the crisis.

IOL general manager B US Prasad said that IOL felt the social responsibility to prevent spread of coronavirus. He expressed readiness to help further if the district administration instructs. Joint collector Dr Madhavi Latha, police commissioner Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, DRO Prasad, IOL officer KAS Jennison and others were present