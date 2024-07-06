Vijayawada: IT Minister Lokesh promises investor-friendly IT policy soon

Vijayawada : Minister for IT, electronics and education Nara Lokesh on Friday announced that a new investor-friendly IT policy will soon be introduced to attract investments to the state.

Lokesh conducted a review meeting with the senior officials on the prevailing situation of the IT and electronics industry in the state and the opportunities for setting up new units. The minister directed the officials to initiate measures to create a sort of confidence among those who are interested in setting up their IT and electronics units in the state. Lokesh told the officials that the state government is very keen on inventor-friendly IT policy and asked them to formulate the necessary guidelines for this. Also, better facilities will be provided to the entire IT and electronics industry, he added. The minister wanted the existing portal for supervising the investments in the IT and electronics industry to be upgraded and also directed the officials to submit a report on the available plug-and-play infrastructure in the port city of Visakhapatnam. He sought a detailed report on the availability of land in and around Visakhapatnam which is suitable for establishing new industries.

The officials should conduct periodical meetings with those who are interested in investing in the IT and electronics industry in the state and provide them necessary information besides resolving the issues that they are facing, Lokesh said. He is very particular that the officials should act in a very friendly manner with the industrialists. IT and electronics Secretary Kona Sasidhar, joint director (promotions) Surjit Singh, chief executive officer of AP Innovations Society Anil Kumar and others were present at the meeting.