Vijayawada: KBN students excel in chess tourney

Vijayawada: Students of KBN College showed their mettle and won medals at the Inter District Chess Tournament organised by Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) recently, said the college principal Dr V Narayana Rao on Tuesday.

He said that BIE organised chess tournament at Ananthapur. The junior Intermediate students of KBN College B Pushpak won first prize in boys category and G Harshitadevi won second prize in girls category.

On the occasion the winners Pushpak, Harshitadevi, coach Sriram Musalaiah, sports head D Hemachandra Rao, PD M Sambasiva Rao were congratulated by the college secretary and correspondent R Srinivas.

Junior college in-charge principal VV Satyanarayana, academy director PL Ramesh and others were present.