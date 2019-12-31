Vijayawada: KBN students excel in chess tourney
Vijayawada: Students of KBN College showed their mettle and won medals at the Inter District Chess Tournament organised by Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) recently, said the college principal Dr V Narayana Rao on Tuesday.
He said that BIE organised chess tournament at Ananthapur. The junior Intermediate students of KBN College B Pushpak won first prize in boys category and G Harshitadevi won second prize in girls category.
On the occasion the winners Pushpak, Harshitadevi, coach Sriram Musalaiah, sports head D Hemachandra Rao, PD M Sambasiva Rao were congratulated by the college secretary and correspondent R Srinivas.
Junior college in-charge principal VV Satyanarayana, academy director PL Ramesh and others were present.
