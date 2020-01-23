Vijayawada: Leprosy awareness campaign from Jan 30

Vijayawada: District Collector Md Imtiaz has said the district administration would launch vigorous campaign from January 30 to February 13 to create awareness on the eradication of leprosy in the district.



Imtiaz convened a meeting with the officials of medical and health and department and later released a poster 'Sparsa,' to give wide publicity to the campaign.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that awareness will be created among leprosy victims in memory of the services rendered by Mahatma Gandhi in the country. He said 287 leprosy victims were in Krishna district and the district administration was giving medical assistance to leprosy victims. He said there was a need to eradicate social stigma against the leprosy disease and mentioned that it was not a genetic disease. He said the district administration was trying to bring them into the mainstream. District Medical and Health officer Dr J Usha Rani and other officials were present on the occasion.