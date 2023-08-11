Live
Vijayawada: Life imprisonment for uxoricide
Vijayawada: Mahila Sessions Court-cum-Fifth additional District and Sessions Court Judge I Sailaja Devi on Thursday pronounced Kosuri Sivasankar guilty of strangling his wife to death and sentenced him to life imprisonment besides imposing a fine of Rs 1,000. According to Assistant Public Prosecutor Chandragiri Vishnuvardhan, Kosuri Sivasankar married Rajyalakshmi 18 years ago. Addicted to vices, Sivasnkar used to harass his wife for money. On January 30, 2019, Sivasankar informed his mother-in-law that Rajyalakshmi was lying on the bed and was not moving. A criminal complaint was lodged against Sivasankar and during the investigation it was confirmed that the accused strangulated his wife to death. The then inspector of Singh Nagar police station, B Srinivas arrested the accused and presented him in the judicial court on January 31.